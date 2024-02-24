Bamboo Groove: 2024-02-24

Written by on February 24, 2024

  1. Kagami – Disco Filter
  2. Kaytranada – At All
  3. Overmono – Diamond Cut
  4. Adelaide Acid – Some Regulation
  5. Ben Prophet – Move My Body
  6. Jordan Brando – Roxi
  7. Blue Hawaii – I Felt Love (Sauzbeaur Remix)
  8. No Different – Devotion
  9. DJ Heartstring, Narciss – East Bridge Romance
  10. MCR-T, Miss Bashful – Lollipops & Limousines
  11. Hi, I’m Jack – Fusion Energy
  12. Tonix – Stars That Hold Us
  13. Mogwai – Kids Will Be Skeletons
  14. Mogwai – Killing All The Flies
  15. Mogwai – Ritchie Sacramento
  16. Workhorse – Chain
  17. The Avalanches – The Wozard of Iz
  18. Rose Red – Tear My Heart (Aldonna Remix)
  19. St Germain – Rose Rouge
  20. Erin Buku – Ley Lines
  21. Sons of Zoku – Yang Yin (Radio Edit)
  22. Soylent Green – Caution
