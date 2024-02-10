Bamboo Groove: 2024-02-10

Written by on February 10, 2024

  1. Kaytranada, Shay Lia – Leave Me Alone
  2. Erykah Badu – My Life
  3. Refugee Camp All-Stars, Ms. Lauryn Hill – The Sweetest Thing
  4. STRFKR – YAYAYA
  5. No Different – Devotion
  6. Ben Iota, Taiaha – Hazy
  7. Sauce Code – Not Your Average Latin
  8. Ben Iota – Do Dat
  9. Nathan Hui-Yi – Groove In The Face of Adversity
  10. Slow Mango – Floppy DIsko
  11. STRFKR – Kahlil Gibran
  12. Beware of the Dogs – Stella Donnelly
  13. Greg Float – Nikinakinu
  14. Khruangbin – Time (You and I)
  15. Sons of Zoku – Yang Yin (Radio Edit)
  16. The Shaolin Afronauts – Flight of the Ancients
  17. Faye Webster – Kind Of
  18. Winter – Endless Space (Between You & I)
  19. Infinity Song – Metamorphosis
  20. Faye Webster – She Won’t Go Away
  21. Dead Roo – Compare Yourself
  22. Sons of Zoku – Sacred
