Audio File: 2025-05-28

Written by on May 28, 2025

  1. katie aspel – chewing gum
  2. Employee – Delta Rain Dance 3
  3. Afriquoi – Sam Sam
  4. Jerome Blaze – Living Room (with Zion Garcia)
  5. Headless Chickens – Gaskrankinstation
  6. Charles Kynard – Afro-Disiac
  7. Psychedelic Furs – Pretty in Pink
  8. IDLES – Grace
  9. Candido – Ghana Spice
  10. Ella Thompson – Never Fight The way You Feel
  11. Alex Flood & Kara Manansala – Don’t Wait 4 Me
  12. Marlena Shaw – Save The Children
  13. Stereolab – Transmuted Matter
  14. Puree – Poedell Bell
  15. Druid Fluids – Eternal
  16. Coda Chroma – Forest
  17. T.Kid – The Witching Hour
  18. Wrecked Lightship – Lagoon
  19. Sons of Zoku – Dead Poets
  20. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  21. Jazzy Chavo & Rak – Wizard’s Hat
  22. El Ray – Four Gringos
  23. John Butler Trio – Funky tonight
  24. Bakelite Radio – St Louis Blues
  25. Zion Garcia – Fightback
  26. Inwards – Leavin
  27. Andy Salvanos – Ice Fishing Alone
  28. Dean Forever – Reverse
  29. Blossom Dearie – Bang Goes The Drum
  30. Bella Brinkworth – Crying At The Beach
