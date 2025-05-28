Audio File: 2025-05-28

- katie aspel – chewing gum
- Employee – Delta Rain Dance 3
- Afriquoi – Sam Sam
- Jerome Blaze – Living Room (with Zion Garcia)
- Headless Chickens – Gaskrankinstation
- Charles Kynard – Afro-Disiac
- Psychedelic Furs – Pretty in Pink
- IDLES – Grace
- Candido – Ghana Spice
- Ella Thompson – Never Fight The way You Feel
- Alex Flood & Kara Manansala – Don’t Wait 4 Me
- Marlena Shaw – Save The Children
- Stereolab – Transmuted Matter
- Puree – Poedell Bell
- Druid Fluids – Eternal
- Coda Chroma – Forest
- T.Kid – The Witching Hour
- Wrecked Lightship – Lagoon
- Sons of Zoku – Dead Poets
- The Gamma Rays – Casbah
- Jazzy Chavo & Rak – Wizard’s Hat
- El Ray – Four Gringos
- John Butler Trio – Funky tonight
- Bakelite Radio – St Louis Blues
- Zion Garcia – Fightback
- Inwards – Leavin
- Andy Salvanos – Ice Fishing Alone
- Dean Forever – Reverse
- Blossom Dearie – Bang Goes The Drum
- Bella Brinkworth – Crying At The Beach
Reader's opinions