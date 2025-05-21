Audio File: 2025-05-21

Written by on May 21, 2025

  1. JDZZ – Intro
  2. Los Palms – From The Shadows
  3. Djawbreaker – When They Tell Me They’re In
  4. Hey Anna – Sunny Afternoon
  5. Le Mystere des Voix Bulgare – Pilentze Pee
  6. Kiasmos – Blurred (Bonobo Remix)
  7. Goldfrapp – Lovely Head
  8. Bromham – Adulthood
  9. Anon – La Llorona
  10. Serge Gainsbourg – Cha Cha Cha du Loup
  11. Hones&Roth – Chili Con Carne
  12. Kassie Krut – Reckless
  13. Scritti Politti – Asylums in Jerusalem
  14. Hagop Tchaparian – Treacle
  15. Bo Diddley – Aztec
  16. Velvet Moth – Trans-Human
  17. Parvyn – Huna Lai Jio
  18. Herbert & Momoko – Need to Run
  19. Nubian Twist – Reach My Soul
  20. Tulpa – Tea For Two
  21. Felix Mir – Lullaby
  22. Marika Hackman – No Caffeine
  23. My Cherie – Darkness & Gold
  24. The Spares – Comfort
  25. Nickodemus – Rumba Tobacco & Ron
  26. Spiderbait – Spanish Galleon
  27. Mental as Anything – beserk warriors
  28. Parsnip – Swan Song
  29. Ella Ion – Creature Skin
  30. Nancy Bates – Share Your Love
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Reverb: 2025-05-21

Current track

Title

Artist