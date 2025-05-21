Audio File: 2025-05-21

- JDZZ – Intro
- Los Palms – From The Shadows
- Djawbreaker – When They Tell Me They’re In
- Hey Anna – Sunny Afternoon
- Le Mystere des Voix Bulgare – Pilentze Pee
- Kiasmos – Blurred (Bonobo Remix)
- Goldfrapp – Lovely Head
- Bromham – Adulthood
- Anon – La Llorona
- Serge Gainsbourg – Cha Cha Cha du Loup
- Hones&Roth – Chili Con Carne
- Kassie Krut – Reckless
- Scritti Politti – Asylums in Jerusalem
- Hagop Tchaparian – Treacle
- Bo Diddley – Aztec
- Velvet Moth – Trans-Human
- Parvyn – Huna Lai Jio
- Herbert & Momoko – Need to Run
- Nubian Twist – Reach My Soul
- Tulpa – Tea For Two
- Felix Mir – Lullaby
- Marika Hackman – No Caffeine
- My Cherie – Darkness & Gold
- The Spares – Comfort
- Nickodemus – Rumba Tobacco & Ron
- Spiderbait – Spanish Galleon
- Mental as Anything – beserk warriors
- Parsnip – Swan Song
- Ella Ion – Creature Skin
- Nancy Bates – Share Your Love
