Audio File: 2025-05-14

- Jeff Lang – Here She Comes Again
- Beat Gates – Can We Have Peace
- SO. Crates – SF Holiday
- Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan – Mustt Mustt (Massive Attack remix)
- Steppah Huntah – Walk This Step
- Kassie Krut – Hooh Beat (Panda Bear remix)
- Daniel Champagne – Westbrook
- Deep Sea Data – Happy Camper
- Mei Semones – Rat With Wings
- Sparks & Faith No More – This Town Ain’t Big Enough
- OK EG – Serpentine 3
- VoiceROM ft. Zhao Liang – Guzhromg
- Humus – We People Who Are Lighter Than Blue
- Kyyo T – And Now For Something Compleatly Different
- DJ Koze – Vamos a la Playa
- JJ Cale – Cajun Moon
- Jamie XX – Gosh
- Sobriquet – Pandemonium
- Emma-Jean Thackray – Tofu
- Saya Gray – Shell (of a Man)
- Ball Park Music – Gabrielle
- Kelela – Take Me Apart (unplugged)
- Surgeon – Soul Fire
- Surprise Chef – Websites
- The Smile – Pana-Vision
- REM – Driver 8
- Bacao Rhythm – PIMP
- Sr Silencio – Tanto Dano
- Tell Mama – Sundrenched
- Nathan Hui-Yi – Final Flow
- Swimsuit – One With The Birds
