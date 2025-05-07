Audio File: 2025-05-07

- JDZZ – Intro
- Live Slug Reaction – Lavender Town
- Placement – More a Curse
- Empty Threats – Interlude
- Neil Young – Heart of Gold
- Hound Dog Taylor – Let’s Get Funky
- Nina Simone – Sinnerman
- Motez – Submission
- Creme&Parfum – Le Mystere Des Voix Bulgares
- SANOI – silver
- Velvet Underground – Stephanie Says
- Noriko Tadano – Jongara Dancing
- Spiderbait – Black Betty
- Ming. – Strike
- Satomimagae – Tonbo
- Bouvier Normal – Long Time
- Fontaines DC – STARBURSTER
- Bella Brinkworth – Crying at the Beach
- The Funkees – Akula Owu Onyeara
- Leong Lau – The Atlas Revolution
- the cactus channel – wooden boy (pt 3)
- Herbert & Momoko – Babystar
- Djrum – Galaxy in Silence
- SAULT – W.A.L.
- William Tyler – Howling at the Second Moon
- Sade Adu – Young Lion
- Height/Display – Girl From Ipanema
- Soccer96 – I Was Gonna Fight Fascism
