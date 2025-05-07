Audio File: 2025-05-07

  1. JDZZ – Intro
  2. Live Slug Reaction – Lavender Town
  3. Placement – More a Curse
  4. Empty Threats – Interlude
  5. Neil Young – Heart of Gold
  6. Hound Dog Taylor – Let’s Get Funky
  7. Nina Simone – Sinnerman
  8. Motez – Submission
  9. Creme&Parfum – Le Mystere Des Voix Bulgares
  10. SANOI – silver
  11. Velvet Underground – Stephanie Says
  12. Noriko Tadano – Jongara Dancing
  13. Spiderbait – Black Betty
  14. Ming. – Strike
  15. Satomimagae – Tonbo
  16. Bouvier Normal – Long Time
  17. Fontaines DC – STARBURSTER
  18. Bella Brinkworth – Crying at the Beach
  19. The Funkees – Akula Owu Onyeara
  20. Leong Lau – The Atlas Revolution
  21. the cactus channel – wooden boy (pt 3)
  22. Herbert & Momoko – Babystar
  23. Djrum – Galaxy in Silence
  24. SAULT – W.A.L.
  25. William Tyler – Howling at the Second Moon
  26. Sade Adu – Young Lion
  27. Height/Display – Girl From Ipanema
  28. Soccer96 – I Was Gonna Fight Fascism
