Audio File: 2025-04-30

Written by on April 30, 2025

  1. JDZZ – Intro
  2. Curtis Mayfield – We Got To Have Peace
  3. Alexander Flood – Vibacao
  4. Southpaw – Sleeperlude
  5. Boni Gnahore – Moissale (Cervo edit)
  6. KIMTAE & Hanbatang – Joy of the Moment
  7. Farhot – MARS
  8. Tunde Adebimpe – Drop
  9. Oceanique – Her Windowsill
  10. Charm of Finches – Atlantis
  11. Radiohead – Lotus Flower
  12. C418 – The Big Machine
  13. T. Kid – 1.56
  14. Kelela – 30 Years (Unplugged)
  15. Glass Beams – Mahal
  16. U2 – Gloria
  17. Max Romeo – Chase The Devil
  18. System Unknown – Battle Lions Dub
  19. The Dumb Earth – Nothing Grows
  20. Nick Vulture – All The Broken People
  21. Lazy Eye – Let Me Down Easy
  22. los pekeniques – Tabasco
  23. Workhorse – Chain
  24. Aretha Franklin – Spanish Harlem
  25. Piezo – oh, there was a lot of tiny weird animals
  26. Surprise Chef – Daylight Savings
  27. manuel gas – I’m a Man
  28. Ryan Martin John – Long Dark Night (ft. Nancy Bate)
  29. Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
  30. Tell Mama – Interlude
