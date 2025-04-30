Audio File: 2025-04-30

- JDZZ – Intro
- Curtis Mayfield – We Got To Have Peace
- Alexander Flood – Vibacao
- Southpaw – Sleeperlude
- Boni Gnahore – Moissale (Cervo edit)
- KIMTAE & Hanbatang – Joy of the Moment
- Farhot – MARS
- Tunde Adebimpe – Drop
- Oceanique – Her Windowsill
- Charm of Finches – Atlantis
- Radiohead – Lotus Flower
- C418 – The Big Machine
- T. Kid – 1.56
- Kelela – 30 Years (Unplugged)
- Glass Beams – Mahal
- U2 – Gloria
- Max Romeo – Chase The Devil
- System Unknown – Battle Lions Dub
- The Dumb Earth – Nothing Grows
- Nick Vulture – All The Broken People
- Lazy Eye – Let Me Down Easy
- los pekeniques – Tabasco
- Workhorse – Chain
- Aretha Franklin – Spanish Harlem
- Piezo – oh, there was a lot of tiny weird animals
- Surprise Chef – Daylight Savings
- manuel gas – I’m a Man
- Ryan Martin John – Long Dark Night (ft. Nancy Bate)
- Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
- Tell Mama – Interlude
Reader's opinions