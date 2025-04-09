Audio File: 2025-04-09

  1. JDZZ – Intro
  2. Parsnip – Clear Blue Sky
  3. FTHMLSS – Petrichor
  4. Tim Williams & The Endless Winter – Clear Blue Sky
  5. sons of zoku – O Saber
  6. Ccolo – Ghanafreakaboom
  7. Dobet Gnahore – Gbaza
  8. Horse Vision – Animal
  9. Neil Young – light a candle
  10. Gang of Four – We Live As We Dream Alone
  11. Simone – Tom’s Diner
  12. Niamh Regan – Her Eyes Are A Blue Million Miles
  13. Johnny Cash – Personal Jesus
  14. Captain Beefheart – Sure ’nuff
  15. deep fried dub – Crispy Circuits
  16. Ezra Collective – Body Language (ft. Sasha Keable)
  17. Karenn – Strawbs
  18. Saya Gray – Line Back 22
  19. Surprise Chef – Spiky Boi
  20. Aloe Vittoria – Microwave Meals For 1,000,000
  21. Ephemerons – Waterline
  22. Cocteau Twins – Beatrix
  23. T. Kid – 01:56
  24. Tom Waits – Red Shoes
  25. Walkin’ the Boogie – John Lee Hooker
  26. State Azure – Error in the Code
  27. Blossom Dearie – Rhode Island is Famous For You
  28. henny fat mouth – Dirty Nu Bossa
  29. Charm of Finches – Concentrate on Breathing
  30. Spiderbait – Cracker (endorphin mix)
  31. War Room – Shuffle
  32. Clusterpuff – Shackles
  33. The Audreys – Norfolk Island Pine
  34. Shugorei – Roboto
