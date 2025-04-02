Audio File: 2025-04-02

Written by on April 2, 2025

  1. Wilson Tanner – Blush
  2. Tristan de Liege – Autumnal
  3. Jon Murphy – Buzzstop
  4. Mount Kimbie – The Trail (Astrid Sonne remix)
  5. Mild Minds – Dopamine
  6. Swimsuit – Sailing Ships
  7. Lapgan – Ek Do Teen Remix
  8. Sharp Pins – Chasing Stars
  9. Carlos Haayen – Palenque
  10. Spiderbait – Lost in Adelaide
  11. Strict Face – Bellyache
  12. Motez ft. Elsy Wameyo – Make Way
  13. Inshallah – Troika
  14. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Spellbound
  15. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Hog Calling Contest
  16. Jess Johns – Master
  17. YHWH Nailgun – Sickle Walk
  18. Rodrigo y Gabriela – Diablo Rojo
  19. Kiasmos – Laced
  20. Blazestation – Catwoman
  21. Bad’m D – Big Eye
  22. Blossom Dearie – Days of Wine and Roses
  23. Jazz Gillum – Key to the Highway
  24. Jack Dangers – Radio Free Europe XX
  25. Dirty Art Club – trapdoor
  26. Ben Lamar Gay – Empregada
  27. Dobet Gnahore – Desert
  28. Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
  29. Flowerday – Night & Day
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-04-02

Previous post

Little Saturday Morning: 2025-04-02

Current track

Title

Artist