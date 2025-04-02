Audio File: 2025-04-02

- Wilson Tanner – Blush
- Tristan de Liege – Autumnal
- Jon Murphy – Buzzstop
- Mount Kimbie – The Trail (Astrid Sonne remix)
- Mild Minds – Dopamine
- Swimsuit – Sailing Ships
- Lapgan – Ek Do Teen Remix
- Sharp Pins – Chasing Stars
- Carlos Haayen – Palenque
- Spiderbait – Lost in Adelaide
- Strict Face – Bellyache
- Motez ft. Elsy Wameyo – Make Way
- Inshallah – Troika
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Spellbound
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Hog Calling Contest
- Jess Johns – Master
- YHWH Nailgun – Sickle Walk
- Rodrigo y Gabriela – Diablo Rojo
- Kiasmos – Laced
- Blazestation – Catwoman
- Bad’m D – Big Eye
- Blossom Dearie – Days of Wine and Roses
- Jazz Gillum – Key to the Highway
- Jack Dangers – Radio Free Europe XX
- Dirty Art Club – trapdoor
- Ben Lamar Gay – Empregada
- Dobet Gnahore – Desert
- Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
- Flowerday – Night & Day
Reader's opinions