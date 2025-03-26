Audio File: 2025-03-26

- JDZZ – intro
- Inshallah – Teddy’s Tea Time
- cucmberhorse – Two Out of Three Doctors
- Southpaw – The Best Kind of Loving
- Aretha Franklin – Today I Sing The Blues
- Ghost Funk Orchestra – Totality
- Billy May – Mission Impossible
- REM – The One I Love
- The Audreys – Secondhand Boots
- Mdou Moktar – Takoba (Injustice Version)
- The Rounded Squares – Get Some – Lykke Li
- elbow – Honey Sun
- akoustic odyssey – frantato
- Salmos – Infancia
- David Bowie – Fashion
- Haiku Hands – Fashion Art Model
- Atomic Moog – Blue Scale
- Los Zafiros – Bossa Cubana
- Spuntic & SkyVibes – Freedom
- Skeleten – Territory Day (Radio Edit)
- Black Country, New Road – Besties
- Mei Tei Sho – Lambi Golo pt 1
- Workhorse – Rode a River
- Dengue Dengue Dengue – Los Hijos de Lama
- Horse Vision – 11
- Dirty Art Club – Girls in June
- Saya Gray – Shell of a Man
- Ibelisse Guardia Ferraguti – DESCEND
- Surprise Chef – Dangerous
- John Butler – Zebra
- Rag’n’Bone – St. James
- Joshua Idehen – Tactics
- Abbey Kerr – Lullaby
Reader's opinions