Audio File: 2025-03-26

Written by on March 26, 2025

  1. JDZZ – intro
  2. Inshallah – Teddy’s Tea Time
  3. cucmberhorse – Two Out of Three Doctors
  4. Southpaw – The Best Kind of Loving
  5. Aretha Franklin – Today I Sing The Blues
  6. Ghost Funk Orchestra – Totality
  7. Billy May – Mission Impossible
  8. REM – The One I Love
  9. The Audreys – Secondhand Boots
  10. Mdou Moktar – Takoba (Injustice Version)
  11. The Rounded Squares – Get Some – Lykke Li
  12. elbow – Honey Sun
  13. akoustic odyssey – frantato
  14. Salmos – Infancia
  15. David Bowie – Fashion
  16. Haiku Hands – Fashion Art Model
  17. Atomic Moog – Blue Scale
  18. Los Zafiros – Bossa Cubana
  19. Spuntic & SkyVibes – Freedom
  20. Skeleten – Territory Day (Radio Edit)
  21. Black Country, New Road – Besties
  22. Mei Tei Sho – Lambi Golo pt 1
  23. Workhorse – Rode a River
  24. Dengue Dengue Dengue – Los Hijos de Lama
  25. Horse Vision – 11
  26. Dirty Art Club – Girls in June
  27. Saya Gray – Shell of a Man
  28. Ibelisse Guardia Ferraguti – DESCEND
  29. Surprise Chef – Dangerous
  30. John Butler – Zebra
  31. Rag’n’Bone – St. James
  32. Joshua Idehen – Tactics
  33. Abbey Kerr – Lullaby
