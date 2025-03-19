Audio File: 2025-03-19

Written by on March 19, 2025

  1. Georgia Oatley – For Ted
  2. Los Palms – From the Shadows
  3. Stan Ridgway – Mexican Radio
  4. Beans – Dreaming Daisy
  5. O. – Green Shirt
  6. Dojo Rise & Inkswel – The Reason
  7. The Centurians – Bullwinkle Part II
  8. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  9. William Shatner – Walking on the Moon
  10. X-Ray Ted – The Mexican (X-Ray Tedit)
  11. Ben Lamar Gay ft. Camila – Empregada
  12. David Holmes ft. Raven Violet – Agitprop 13
  13. Kneecap – Get Your Brits Out
  14. Bob Vylan – Wicked and Bad
  15. Depeche Mode – Borgie Beatless Edit – Never Let Me Down
  16. Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
  17. Big Bill Broonzy – I Feel So Good
  18. Lucky Oceans – Desert Blues
  19. Ccolo – Exoticaspeakerjam
  20. camille – au port
  21. The Genevieves – Keith
  22. Fat Boy Slim ft. Macy Gray – Demons
  23. The Yearlings – It Won’t Be Long
  24. Cocoa Tea – She Loves Me Now
  25. Origin Unknown – Galvatron remix – Valley of the Shadows
  26. Marlena Shaw – Liberation Conversation
  27. Young Fathers – fee fi
  28. Ephemerons – Droughtbreaker
