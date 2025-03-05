Audio File: 2025-03-05

- jdzz – intro
- Elena Kushnerova – March
- Ghost Funk Orchestra – Tithonia
- The Shaolin Afronauts – Rise With The Blind
- Jungle (DOS edit) – Back on 74
- Owelu Dreamhouse – Coffees & Milk (ft. N’fa Jones)
- Alexander Flood – Life is a Rhythm
- Strict Face – K-Hole Nostalgia
- The Genevieves – Keith
- Marika Hackman – No Caffeine
- Omara Portuondo – Donde Estabas Tu?
- Workhorse – Desert
- Cosmo Sheldrake – Gnort or Gnortle
- Parsnip – The Babble
- Captain Beefheart – Sure ‘Nuff
- Laurie Anderson – Sharkey’s Night
- Tremolo Beer Gut – Codename Tremstar
- Hania Rani – Dancing With Ghosts
- Kiasmos – Burst
- LSDXOXO – Fentanyl
- Jamie Lena – Dissolve
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Any Young Mechanic – Punchcard
- Yonef & Jim Jakiw – Glue Dub
- Baalti – Overbit
- Sauljajui – sinisanparavac
- Saigon Soul Revival – Đám Cưới Nhà Em (DJ Slowz Remix)
- Lucrezia Dalt – cosa rara ft. David Synvian
- Japan – All Tomorrow’s Parties
- Nina Simone – I’m gonna Leave You
- golonka – the manky mouse club
