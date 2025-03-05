Audio File: 2025-03-05

Written by on March 5, 2025

  1. jdzz – intro
  2. Elena Kushnerova – March
  3. Ghost Funk Orchestra – Tithonia
  4. The Shaolin Afronauts – Rise With The Blind
  5. Jungle (DOS edit) – Back on 74
  6. Owelu Dreamhouse – Coffees & Milk (ft. N’fa Jones)
  7. Alexander Flood – Life is a Rhythm
  8. Strict Face – K-Hole Nostalgia
  9. The Genevieves – Keith
  10. Marika Hackman – No Caffeine
  11. Omara Portuondo – Donde Estabas Tu?
  12. Workhorse – Desert
  13. Cosmo Sheldrake – Gnort or Gnortle
  14. Parsnip – The Babble
  15. Captain Beefheart – Sure ‘Nuff
  16. Laurie Anderson – Sharkey’s Night
  17. Tremolo Beer Gut – Codename Tremstar
  18. Hania Rani – Dancing With Ghosts
  19. Kiasmos – Burst
  20. LSDXOXO – Fentanyl
  21. Jamie Lena – Dissolve
  22. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  23. Any Young Mechanic – Punchcard
  24. Yonef & Jim Jakiw – Glue Dub
  25. Baalti – Overbit
  26. Sauljajui – sinisanparavac
  27. Saigon Soul Revival – Đám Cưới Nhà Em (DJ Slowz Remix)
  28. Lucrezia Dalt – cosa rara ft. David Synvian
  29. Japan – All Tomorrow’s Parties
  30. Nina Simone – I’m gonna Leave You
  31. golonka – the manky mouse club
