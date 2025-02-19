Audio File: 2025-02-19

Written by on February 19, 2025

  1. Joshua Idehen – Mum Does The Washing
  2. Thor de Force – Sun Is Shining
  3. Khruangbin – Connaissais de Face
  4. Los Palms – Gypsy Souls
  5. Erin Buku – The Way
  6. Placement – Inertia
  7. Ghost Funk Orchestra – To the Moon!
  8. The Waifs – pony
  9. Tell Mama – Sundrenched
  10. LSDXOXO – Freakquency
  11. YANGA – Encendemos
  12. Duo Ruut – Liisa pehmes sules
  13. Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters
  14. Eartha Kitt – Lilac Wine
  15. Ella Ion – Waiting
  16. Brock Berrigan – Roulette
  17. Effie Isobel – Lip Balm
  18. Coldcut – Walk a Mile in My Shoes (Dot remix)
  19. Bad//Dreems – HOO HA!
  20. 5 sided Cube – Lachie is Sight Reading
  21. The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
  22. Ana Carla Maza – A Tomar Cafe (Latin version)
  23. Andrews Sisters – Rum and Coca Cola
  24. PJ Harvey & Thom Yorke – the mess we’re in
  25. abdullah x – Shabba Khair
  26. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  27. Kassie Krut – Reckless
  28. Sofia Kourtesis – Funkhaus
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-02-19

Previous post

Reverb: 2025-02-19

Current track

Title

Artist