Audio File: 2025-02-19

- Joshua Idehen – Mum Does The Washing
- Thor de Force – Sun Is Shining
- Khruangbin – Connaissais de Face
- Los Palms – Gypsy Souls
- Erin Buku – The Way
- Placement – Inertia
- Ghost Funk Orchestra – To the Moon!
- The Waifs – pony
- Tell Mama – Sundrenched
- LSDXOXO – Freakquency
- YANGA – Encendemos
- Duo Ruut – Liisa pehmes sules
- Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters
- Eartha Kitt – Lilac Wine
- Ella Ion – Waiting
- Brock Berrigan – Roulette
- Effie Isobel – Lip Balm
- Coldcut – Walk a Mile in My Shoes (Dot remix)
- Bad//Dreems – HOO HA!
- 5 sided Cube – Lachie is Sight Reading
- The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
- Ana Carla Maza – A Tomar Cafe (Latin version)
- Andrews Sisters – Rum and Coca Cola
- PJ Harvey & Thom Yorke – the mess we’re in
- abdullah x – Shabba Khair
- Kitchen Witch – Glitch
- Kassie Krut – Reckless
- Sofia Kourtesis – Funkhaus
Reader's opinions