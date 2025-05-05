Arts Garden: 2025-05-05
Written by Playlist Robot on May 5, 2025
- Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- Pere Ubu – Small Was Fast
- FAIRTRADE NARCOTICS – Hell For Leather
- Witch Spit – Shove Ur Opinion
- Sigur Ros – Staralfur
- The Man Himself – Dead and Gone
- The Saints ’73-’78 – (I’m) Misunderstood
- Holocene – Too Late
- Press Club – Wasted Days
- Hard Rubbish – Distort It
- soft star – Rage Quitting
- Morphine – Cure for Pain (Live)
- The Temptations – (Loneliness Made Me Realise) It’s You That I Need
- Brett Lovett – Can’t Think For You