Arts Garden: 2025-05-05

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Pere Ubu – Small Was Fast
  3. FAIRTRADE NARCOTICS – Hell For Leather
  4. Witch Spit – Shove Ur Opinion
  5. Sigur Ros – Staralfur
  6. The Man Himself – Dead and Gone
  7. The Saints ’73-’78 – (I’m) Misunderstood
  8. Holocene – Too Late
  9. Press Club – Wasted Days
  10. Hard Rubbish – Distort It
  11. soft star – Rage Quitting
  12. Morphine – Cure for Pain (Live)
  13. The Temptations – (Loneliness Made Me Realise) It’s You That I Need
  14. Brett Lovett – Can’t Think For You
