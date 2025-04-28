Arts Garden: 2025-04-28

- Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- Adrianne Lenker – Ruined (check)
- Tim Wheeler – First Sign Of Spring
- Respect – I Am What I Am (7″ illusive mix)
- Tropical Fuck Storm – Stayin’ Alive
- Guthealth – Stiletto (DJ PGZ Remix)
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – BALCONY
- The Packets – Does It Make Me Weird?
- Chancery Lane – Motorik (Live)
- Timberwolf – Low Tide
- Odette – Seahorses
- Sofia Menguita – Still
- Pulp – Spike Island
- Franz Ferdinand – Paper Cages
- Johan Asherton – Life of the Party
- The Mountain Goats – Have to Explode
- Chris Parkinson – Somewhere Over There
Reader's opinions