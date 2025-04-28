Arts Garden: 2025-04-28

Written by on April 28, 2025

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Adrianne Lenker – Ruined (check)
  3. Tim Wheeler – First Sign Of Spring
  4. Respect – I Am What I Am (7″ illusive mix)
  5. Tropical Fuck Storm – Stayin’ Alive
  6. Guthealth – Stiletto (DJ PGZ Remix)
  7. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – BALCONY
  8. The Packets – Does It Make Me Weird?
  9. Chancery Lane – Motorik (Live)
  10. Timberwolf – Low Tide
  11. Odette – Seahorses
  12. Sofia Menguita – Still
  13. Pulp – Spike Island
  14. Franz Ferdinand – Paper Cages
  15. Johan Asherton – Life of the Party
  16. The Mountain Goats – Have to Explode
  17. Chris Parkinson – Somewhere Over There
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Offbeat: 2025-04-28

Previous post

Mondo Trasho: 2025-04-28

Current track

Title

Artist