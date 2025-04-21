Arts Garden: 2025-04-21
Written by Playlist Robot on April 21, 2025
- Any Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
- Folk Bitch Trio – Shivers (Live)
- M Ward – Involuntary
- Soccer Mommy – I’m On Fire
- Soccer Mommy – Thinking of You
- Wilco – Theologians
- Richard Thompson – Woods of Darney
- The Birthday Party – Deep in the Woods
- Crosby, Stills, Nash &/and Young – Woodstock
- Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
- Hamish Anderson – Smoke and Mirrors
- Montaigne – it’s all about the money
- The Maes – Come Alive
- Jefferson Airplane – Easter?
- Bob Dylan – Peggy Day