Arts Garden: 2025-04-21

Written by on April 21, 2025

  1. Any Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
  3. Folk Bitch Trio – Shivers (Live)
  4. M Ward – Involuntary
  5. Soccer Mommy – I’m On Fire
  6. Soccer Mommy – Thinking of You
  7. Wilco – Theologians
  8. Richard Thompson – Woods of Darney
  9. The Birthday Party – Deep in the Woods
  10. Crosby, Stills, Nash &/and Young – Woodstock
  11. Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
  12. Hamish Anderson – Smoke and Mirrors
  13. Montaigne – it’s all about the money
  14. The Maes – Come Alive
  15. Jefferson Airplane – Easter?
  16. Bob Dylan – Peggy Day
