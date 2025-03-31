Arts Garden: 2025-03-31

March 31, 2025

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Tim Gaze – Warped
  3. Dvrkworld – LOTUS
  4. SOFT PLAY – Slushy feat. Kate Nash
  5. Pearl Jam – Alive
  6. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Weird World Awoke
  7. Charles Jenkins – princess
  8. Loudon Wainwright III – East Indian Princess
  9. Ash – Princess Six
  10. Liz Stringer – The Second High
  11. Paula Standing – Mirror In The Hall
  12. The Kettering Vampires – All Tomorrow’s Parties
  13. Thea May – Feels Like Drugs
  14. Maple Glider – You At The Top Of The Driveway
