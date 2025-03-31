Arts Garden: 2025-03-31
Written by Playlist Robot on March 31, 2025
- Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- Tim Gaze – Warped
- Dvrkworld – LOTUS
- SOFT PLAY – Slushy feat. Kate Nash
- Pearl Jam – Alive
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Weird World Awoke
- Charles Jenkins – princess
- Loudon Wainwright III – East Indian Princess
- Ash – Princess Six
- Liz Stringer – The Second High
- Paula Standing – Mirror In The Hall
- The Kettering Vampires – All Tomorrow’s Parties
- Thea May – Feels Like Drugs
- Maple Glider – You At The Top Of The Driveway