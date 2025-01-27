Arts Garden: 2025-01-27

Written by on January 27, 2025

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Dallas Crane – curiosity
  3. DEM MOB – DIP
  4. Maisie B and Jack Ray – Adelaide
  5. PJ Harvey – the last living rose
  6. Alison Krauss – Restless
  7. John Grant – Rhetorical Figure
