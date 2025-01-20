Arts Garden: 2025-01-20

January 20, 2025

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Temporal Lobe – Parasitic Friend
  3. Christopher O’Riley – Bulletproof
  4. Babe Rainbow – Like Cleopatra
  5. Franz Ferdinand – Everyday Dreamer
  6. The Smocks – AM Operator (Pi)
  7. Barbara Luna – America
