Arts Garden: 2025-01-13
- Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- Shadow Ministers – Move Outta Here
- Charles Jenkins and the Zhivagos – The Prime Minister Is Missing
- The Whitlams – Gough
- You Am I – Moon Shines on Trubble
- Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
- Midnight Oil – Earth and Sun and Moon
- The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
- Urban Guerillas – Invitation
- Primal Scream & Sky Ferreira – Where the Light Gets In
- Leonard Cohen – Anthem
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Telescope