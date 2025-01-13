Arts Garden: 2025-01-13

Written by on January 13, 2025

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Shadow Ministers – Move Outta Here
  3. Charles Jenkins and the Zhivagos – The Prime Minister Is Missing
  4. The Whitlams – Gough
  5. You Am I – Moon Shines on Trubble
  6. Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
  7. Midnight Oil – Earth and Sun and Moon
  8. The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
  9. Urban Guerillas – Invitation
  10. Primal Scream & Sky Ferreira – Where the Light Gets In
  11. Leonard Cohen – Anthem
  12. Hiatus Kaiyote – Telescope
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Feedback Loop: 2025-01-13

Current track

Title

Artist