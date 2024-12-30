Arts Garden: 2024-12-30
Written by Playlist Robot on December 30, 2024
- Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- The Cure – A Fragile Thing
- aleksiah – Batsh*t
- Hurray For the Riff Raff – Buffalo
- Adrianne Lenker – Ruined
- Paul Kelly – Taught by Experts
- Willi Carlisle – When The Pills Wear Off
- Crawlers – Kiss Me
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
- the Mountain Goats – Fresh Tattoo
- Katie Pomery – I Go Quiet
- Waxahatchee – Lone Star Lake
- Elbow – Lovers Leap
- Kim Deal – Wish I Was
- Goat – Fool’s Journey
- The Decemberists – America Made Me