Arts Garden: 2024-12-30

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. The Cure – A Fragile Thing
  3. aleksiah – Batsh*t
  4. Hurray For the Riff Raff – Buffalo
  5. Adrianne Lenker – Ruined
  6. Paul Kelly – Taught by Experts
  7. Willi Carlisle – When The Pills Wear Off
  8. Crawlers – Kiss Me
  9. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  10. Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
  11. the Mountain Goats – Fresh Tattoo
  12. Katie Pomery – I Go Quiet
  13. Waxahatchee – Lone Star Lake
  14. Elbow – Lovers Leap
  15. Kim Deal – Wish I Was
  16. Goat – Fool’s Journey
  17. The Decemberists – America Made Me
