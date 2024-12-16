Arts Garden: 2024-12-16
Written by Playlist Robot on December 16, 2024
- Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- The Polyphonic Spree – Section 12 (Hold me now)
- Vanté Kay – Superman (With Me)
- Arcade Fire – Everything Now (continued)
- Esther Swift – Blue
- Zoe Keating – Hollywood Ending
- Beth Gibbons – Oceans
- Alana Jagt & Ryan Martin John – You’re On My List (This Christmastime)
- Elliott Smith – Wouldn’t Mama Be Proud?
- Karma County – Good Things Come to Me Now
- Nataleigh – Feet Don’t Fail Me Now
- Kim Deal – Summerland