Arts Garden: 2024-12-16

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. The Polyphonic Spree – Section 12 (Hold me now)
  3. Vanté Kay – Superman (With Me)
  4. Arcade Fire – Everything Now (continued)
  5. Esther Swift – Blue
  6. Zoe Keating – Hollywood Ending
  7. Beth Gibbons – Oceans
  8. Alana Jagt & Ryan Martin John – You’re On My List (This Christmastime)
  9. Elliott Smith – Wouldn’t Mama Be Proud?
  10. Karma County – Good Things Come to Me Now
  11. Nataleigh – Feet Don’t Fail Me Now
  12. Kim Deal – Summerland
