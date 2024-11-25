Arts Garden: 2024-11-25

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Jaguar Jonze – Little Fires
  3. The Panics – Fire On The Hill
  4. Ryan Adams – Ashes & Fire
  5. The Pixies – Dig For Fire
  6. The Smashing Pumpkins – Here is No Why
  7. The Manics – Sunshine Moonshine Shoe Shine
  8. Manic Street Preachers – Australia
  9. Cat Power – Great Expectations
  10. Peter, Bjorn and John – All those expectations
  11. Elbow – Great Expectations
  12. Instant Memory – Darling Sends Me To Sleep
  13. The Go-Betweens – Boundary Rider
  14. GOAT GIRL – Gossip
  15. DOWNGIRL – HORSEGIRL
