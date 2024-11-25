Arts Garden: 2024-11-25
Written by Playlist Robot on November 25, 2024
- Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- Jaguar Jonze – Little Fires
- The Panics – Fire On The Hill
- Ryan Adams – Ashes & Fire
- The Pixies – Dig For Fire
- The Smashing Pumpkins – Here is No Why
- The Manics – Sunshine Moonshine Shoe Shine
- Manic Street Preachers – Australia
- Cat Power – Great Expectations
- Peter, Bjorn and John – All those expectations
- Elbow – Great Expectations
- Instant Memory – Darling Sends Me To Sleep
- The Go-Betweens – Boundary Rider
- GOAT GIRL – Gossip
- DOWNGIRL – HORSEGIRL