Arts Garden: 2024-10-21
Written by Playlist Robot on October 21, 2024
- Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- Glass Animals – A Tear In Space (Airlock)
- English Teacher – Not Everybody Gets to Go to Space
- The Church – Song in space (short trip)
- Nathan May – Love From Me
- Dexter Lahiff – Pass of Grey
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Long Dark Night
- Dyan Tai – Let’s Get Bubble Tea
- Charli XCX – Speed Drive
- Broken Waves – Do You Understand?
- Cat Power – One Too Many Mornings
- Justin Townes Earle – Already Gone
- Angie McMahon – Mood Song