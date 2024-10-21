Arts Garden: 2024-10-21

October 21, 2024

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Glass Animals – A Tear In Space (Airlock)
  3. English Teacher – Not Everybody Gets to Go to Space
  4. The Church – Song in space (short trip)
  5. Nathan May – Love From Me
  6. Dexter Lahiff – Pass of Grey
  7. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Long Dark Night
  8. Dyan Tai – Let’s Get Bubble Tea
  9. Charli XCX – Speed Drive
  10. Broken Waves – Do You Understand?
  11. Cat Power – One Too Many Mornings
  12. Justin Townes Earle – Already Gone
  13. Angie McMahon – Mood Song
