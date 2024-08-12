Arts Garden: 2024-08-12
Written by Playlist Robot on August 12, 2024
- Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- Belle and Sebastian – Deathbed of My Dreams
- Little Dagger – If I Want You
- Mark Curtis and The Flannelettes – Kilometres
- Isabel Rumble – Whale Song
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Dull feat. Softcult
- Djawbreaker – Where Do We Go
- The Mountain Goats – Matthew 25:21
- Ben Folds Five – Hospital Song
- EELS – Hospital Food
- Magic Dirt – Rabbit With Fangs
- Rhys Howlett – Peach Tree
- Magic Dirt – Supagloo