Arts Garden: 2024-08-12

Written by on August 12, 2024

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Belle and Sebastian – Deathbed of My Dreams
  3. Little Dagger – If I Want You
  4. Mark Curtis and The Flannelettes – Kilometres
  5. Isabel Rumble – Whale Song
  6. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Dull feat. Softcult
  7. Djawbreaker – Where Do We Go
  8. The Mountain Goats – Matthew 25:21
  9. Ben Folds Five – Hospital Song
  10. EELS – Hospital Food
  11. Magic Dirt – Rabbit With Fangs
  12. Rhys Howlett – Peach Tree
  13. Magic Dirt – Supagloo
