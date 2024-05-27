Arts Garden: 2024-05-27

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Marlin Kites – Social Butterflys
  3. Church Moms – Leather
  4. Amyl and The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
  5. Radio Free Alice – Paris Is Gone
  6. Allday – Miss You Still (feat. Cub Sport)
  7. Raave Tapes – Brakes Cut
  8. Toby Beard – She Came To You
  9. Cornelia Murr – Hang Yr Hat
  10. Prima Queen – Dylan
  11. Villagers – Truly Alone
  12. deary – Only Need
  13. The New Basement Tapes – Six Months in Kansas City (Liberty Street)
