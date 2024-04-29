Arts Garden: 2024-04-29

Written by on April 29, 2024

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Lou Reed – Lady Day
  3. Regurgitator – Cocaine Runaway
  4. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  5. Hayley Mary – One Last Drag
  6. Lucas Day – Deja Vu
  7. Divebar Youth – Lightbeam
  8. The Dandy Warhols – Catcher In The Rye
  9. Overmono – Turn The Page
  10. Death By Denim – Party Favours
  11. The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
  12. Iron and Wine – All In Good Time
  13. Ike and Tina Turner – She Came In Through The Bathroom Window
  14. Fiona Apple – Across the Universe
  15. Martha Wainwright – The Traitor
  16. Mundy and Camille O’Sullivan – Haunted
