Arts Garden: 2024-03-25

- Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- Waxahatchee – You Left Me with an Ocean
- Adrianne Lenker – Sadness As A Gift
- Julia Holter – sea calls me home
- DEM MOB – DIP
- Electric Fields – One Milkali (One Blood)
- West Thebarton – George Michael
- King Stingray – Through The Trees
- Dandy Warhols – mission control
- Elbow – Some Riot
- Erin Buku – Check Your Self
- Placebo – Narcoleptic
- Kate Miller-Heidke – The Last Day On Earth
- Caroline Shaw & Attacca Quartet – And So
- Martha Wainwright – Prosperpina
- William Crighton – Your Country
Reader's opinions