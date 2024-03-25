Arts Garden: 2024-03-25

March 25, 2024

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Waxahatchee – You Left Me with an Ocean
  3. Adrianne Lenker – Sadness As A Gift
  4. Julia Holter – sea calls me home
  5. DEM MOB – DIP
  6. Electric Fields – One Milkali (One Blood)
  7. West Thebarton – George Michael
  8. King Stingray – Through The Trees
  9. Dandy Warhols – mission control
  10. Elbow – Some Riot
  11. Erin Buku – Check Your Self
  12. Placebo – Narcoleptic
  13. Kate Miller-Heidke – The Last Day On Earth
  14. Caroline Shaw & Attacca Quartet – And So
  15. Martha Wainwright – Prosperpina
  16. William Crighton – Your Country
