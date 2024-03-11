Arts Garden: 2024-03-11
Written by Playlist Robot on March 11, 2024
- Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- Pet Shop Boys – What Keeps Mankind Alive?
- Angelique Kidjo – bahia
- Elsy Wameyo – Sinner
- Hurray for the Riff Raff – Colossus of Roads
- Cal Williams Jr – Place To Be
- aleksiah – Pretty Picture
- The Lemon Twigs – They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place
- Tia Gostelow – All Ur Sorrow
- Wende – Where You Gonna Go
- Faye Webster – Wanna Quit All the Time
- Yard Act – We Make Hits
- The Kill Devil Hills – Atomic Kitty