Arts Garden: 2024-03-11

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Pet Shop Boys – What Keeps Mankind Alive?
  3. Angelique Kidjo – bahia
  4. Elsy Wameyo – Sinner
  5. Hurray for the Riff Raff – Colossus of Roads
  6. Cal Williams Jr – Place To Be
  7. aleksiah – Pretty Picture
  8. The Lemon Twigs – They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place
  9. Tia Gostelow – All Ur Sorrow
  10. Wende – Where You Gonna Go
  11. Faye Webster – Wanna Quit All the Time
  12. Yard Act – We Make Hits
  13. The Kill Devil Hills – Atomic Kitty
