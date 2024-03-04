Arts Garden: 2024-03-04

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Mane – Heatwave
  3. Mr. Bungle – Chemical Marriage
  4. BOO SEEKA – Real
  5. Laura Jane Grace – Dysphoria Hoodie
  6. sons of zoku – Kuhnoo
  7. Graham Nash – Better Days
  8. Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
