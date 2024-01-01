Arts Garden: 2024-01-01
Written by Playlist Robot on January 1, 2024
- Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- boygenius – True Blue
- Nick Vulture – Summertime
- Nina Simone – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free
- Genesis Owusu – See Ya There
- Robert Forster – She’s A Fighter
- Mitski – last words of a shooting star
- Mums Favourite – Joan Of The Arcade
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- Placement – Lost Sun
- matt ward – take me home
- Clouds – Alchemy’s Dead
- The Mountain Goats – Younger
- mclusky – to hell with good intention
- Royal Blood – Lights Out