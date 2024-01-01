Arts Garden: 2024-01-01

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. boygenius – True Blue
  3. Nick Vulture – Summertime
  4. Nina Simone – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free
  5. Genesis Owusu – See Ya There
  6. Robert Forster – She’s A Fighter
  7. Mitski – last words of a shooting star
  8. Mums Favourite – Joan Of The Arcade
  9. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  10. Placement – Lost Sun
  11. matt ward – take me home
  12. Clouds – Alchemy’s Dead
  13. The Mountain Goats – Younger
  14. mclusky – to hell with good intention
  15. Royal Blood – Lights Out
