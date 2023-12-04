Arts Garden: 2023-12-04

Written by on December 4, 2023

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Glenn Skuthorpe – Chasing Butterflies
  3. Wallis Bird – Change
  4. James Abberley – Watch Us Grow
  5. Lucky Seven – Nine O’Clock Shuffle
  6. Tara Coates & Sub Rosa – All Fall Down
  7. Doctor Desoto – Fearless
  8. Tom Kneebone, Alana Jagt, Ryan Martin John & Dylan Paul – I Hope For You (This Christmas)
  9. Mick Thomas and the Roving Commission – Walk With Me
  10. Tim Minchin – White wine in the sun
  11. David in India – Prem’s Philosophy Shop
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Instromania!: 2023-12-04

Current track

Title

Artist