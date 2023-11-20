Arts Garden: 2023-11-20

- Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- The Cherry Pickers – Just Like Fire Would
- Kate Battersby – Trap the Water, Track the Sun
- Ebony Emili – Your Mum Is Calling
- Trav Collins – Cold Fire
- The Bluescasters – walking on sunset
- Bella Taylor Smith – Tunnel Vision
- Aaron Thomas – Any more
- Emily Davis – lighthouse
- Jen Lush – Small Birds Flown
- Glenn Skuthorpe – Something on my Mind
- Day For Caroline – Your Blue Eyes
- Sturt Avenue – Against The World
- Nigel Wearne ft. Lauren Housley – To The Edge
- andrew clermont – im alright
