Arts Garden: 2023-11-20

Written by on November 20, 2023

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. The Cherry Pickers – Just Like Fire Would
  3. Kate Battersby – Trap the Water, Track the Sun
  4. Ebony Emili – Your Mum Is Calling
  5. Trav Collins – Cold Fire
  6. The Bluescasters – walking on sunset
  7. Bella Taylor Smith – Tunnel Vision
  8. Aaron Thomas – Any more
  9. Emily Davis – lighthouse
  10. Jen Lush – Small Birds Flown
  11. Glenn Skuthorpe – Something on my Mind
  12. Day For Caroline – Your Blue Eyes
  13. Sturt Avenue – Against The World
  14. Nigel Wearne ft. Lauren Housley – To The Edge
  15. andrew clermont – im alright
