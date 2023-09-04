Arts Garden: 2023-09-04
Written by Playlist Robot on September 4, 2023
- Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- Safdar Tawakuli – Dobaiti Hazaragi
- Luminavocal – Ma Fin
- Luminavocal – Ave Maris Stella
- Luminavocal – Puis Q’uen Oubli
- Plan B – So Saigon
- Ed Keupper – I wish you were here
- Spiral Dance – The Dewy Dells of Yarro
- Kathy Pike – Lullaby for a restless soul
- Serge Gainsbourg – Requiem pour un twisteur
- Trio Montagne – Sur les Quais du vieux Paris
- Lilly and the Drum – Highway of Life
- Souzi D Wilson and the Cool Mints – Shine A Light On It