Arts Garden: 2023-09-04

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Safdar Tawakuli – Dobaiti Hazaragi
  3. Luminavocal – Ma Fin
  4. Luminavocal – Ave Maris Stella
  5. Luminavocal – Puis Q’uen Oubli
  6. Plan B – So Saigon
  7. Ed Keupper – I wish you were here
  8. Spiral Dance – The Dewy Dells of Yarro
  9. Kathy Pike – Lullaby for a restless soul
  10. Serge Gainsbourg – Requiem pour un twisteur
  11. Trio Montagne – Sur les Quais du vieux Paris
  12. Lilly and the Drum – Highway of Life
  13. Souzi D Wilson and the Cool Mints – Shine A Light On It
