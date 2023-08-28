Arts Garden: 2023-08-28

- Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- don morrison’s raging thirst – in australia
- Clayton Doley – We’re still changing
- Louise Blackwell & The French Set – L’ Accordéoniste
- les gitans blancs – Johnny
- Trio Montagne – Douce France
- Charles Jenkins – Mercy
- Black Ruby – Larry
- Me’ n Me Mates – My Old Black Billy
- Hayley Westerna & Ennio Morricone – cinema paradiso – profumo di limone
- Trappist Afterland – Lucifer Mosquito
- Tom Redwood – Slow In The Morning
- Frank Yamma – Tjintu Kutu (KaltuKatjara Mix)
