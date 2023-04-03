Arts Garden: 2023-04-03
Written by Playlist Robot on April 3, 2023
- Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
- Andy and Marta – The End Of the World Waltz
- Safdar Tawakuli – Dobaiti Hazaragi
- don morrison’s raging thirst – brunswick street strut
- Mary Coughlan – The house of ill repute
- Anna & Jordan – Running On
- Nathan May (Local) – Lost
- matt ward – take me home
- amber rae slade and the mighty big noise – yippee ki yo ki yay
- Be Brave – Attacks Of Madness
- Doctor Desoto – Comet Or A Cold Spell
- Lazy Eye – It Aint Right
- Anne Toner – In A Moment