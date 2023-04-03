Arts Garden: 2023-04-03

  1. Andy Salvanos – Sun’s Rising
  2. Andy and Marta – The End Of the World Waltz
  3. Safdar Tawakuli – Dobaiti Hazaragi
  4. don morrison’s raging thirst – brunswick street strut
  5. Mary Coughlan – The house of ill repute
  6. Anna & Jordan – Running On
  7. Nathan May (Local) – Lost
  8. matt ward – take me home
  9. amber rae slade and the mighty big noise – yippee ki yo ki yay
  10. Be Brave – Attacks Of Madness
  11. Doctor Desoto – Comet Or A Cold Spell
  12. Lazy Eye – It Aint Right
  13. Anne Toner – In A Moment
