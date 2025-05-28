AdLib: 2025-05-28

- CAN – Future days
- New Mummies – Hypnofolk
- Broadcast – I found the F
- Tortoise – Glass museum
- Mess Esque – Crow’s ash tree
- Cagefly – Old Lovers Never Die, They Just Get Less and Less
- Don Walker – We’re All Gunna Die
- Ned Baulderstone – Glue
- Jamie Lena – My admiration
- Henryk Gorecki, Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra, Krzystof Penderecki and Beth Gibbons – II Lento e largo-Tranquillissimo
- Beth Gibbons & Rustin Man – Tom the model
- Beth Gibbons – Floating on a moment
- The Beatles – She’s leaving home
- The Sweetest Ache – Tell me how it feels
- The Field Mice – Quicksilver
- Love – Alone again or
- 13th Floor Elevators – Through the rhythm
- The Deviants – I’m coming home
- Spacemen 3 – Revolution
- The Drones – I see seaweed
- Black Country New Road – Basketball shoes
- Swimsuit – Car sick
- Radiohead – Lull
- MOD CON – Cool it!
- The Nation Blue – Mansion family
- Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
- Ulrika Spacek – There’s a Little Passing Cloud in You
- Fairtrade Narcotics – Cerulean
- Marshall Allen – Angels and demons at play
- Crepuscular (feat. Lachlan McGargill) – Friday might with Mark
