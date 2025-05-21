AdLib: 2025-05-21

- Serge Gainsbourg – Melody
- Monde UFO – Lowered shelf
- Short snarl – Landline
- Wilson Tanner – Blush
- Dirty Projectors and David Longstreth – Through the long and lonely night
- Sturt Avenue – Passenger side
- Bromham – For Jess
- Ella Ion – Creature skin
- St Jacques – In faith
- Cagefly – The Sun! The Sun! The Light of the World!
- DakhaBrakha – Baby
- Gal Costa and Caetano Veloso – Baby
- War – All day music
- The Beatles – The fool on the hill
- Ty Segall – Possession
- The Invaders – Spacing out
- Har Mar Superstar – Prisoner
- Thee Oh Sees – Main in a suitcase
- Djawbreaker – Orange pulp
- Nillufer Yanya – Like I say (I runaway)
- New Candys – Crime waves
- dEUS – Suds & Soda
- Batpiss – Stay with us
- Placement – More a curse
- Wet Kiss – Skirt
- Broken Social Scene – 7/4 (shoreline)
- Morphine – All your way
- SAULT – Something’s in the air
- Baby Charles – I bet you look good on the dancefloor (Arctic Monkeys cover)
- The Comet is Coming – Final eclipse
- Live Slug Reaction – Frick Salt
- Arjuna Oakes – No joke
- Jane Weaver – H>A>K
- SUUNS – Bambi
- Tame Impala – Let it happen (Soulwax remix)
Reader's opinions