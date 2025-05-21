AdLib: 2025-05-21

  1. Serge Gainsbourg – Melody
  2. Monde UFO – Lowered shelf
  3. Short snarl – Landline
  4. Wilson Tanner – Blush
  5. Dirty Projectors and David Longstreth – Through the long and lonely night
  6. Sturt Avenue – Passenger side
  7. Bromham – For Jess
  8. Ella Ion – Creature skin
  9. St Jacques – In faith
  10. Cagefly – The Sun! The Sun! The Light of the World!
  11. DakhaBrakha – Baby
  12. Gal Costa and Caetano Veloso – Baby
  13. War – All day music
  14. The Beatles – The fool on the hill
  15. Ty Segall – Possession
  16. The Invaders – Spacing out
  17. Har Mar Superstar – Prisoner
  18. Thee Oh Sees – Main in a suitcase
  19. Djawbreaker – Orange pulp
  20. Nillufer Yanya – Like I say (I runaway)
  21. New Candys – Crime waves
  22. dEUS – Suds & Soda
  23. Batpiss – Stay with us
  24. Placement – More a curse
  25. Wet Kiss – Skirt
  26. Broken Social Scene – 7/4 (shoreline)
  27. Morphine – All your way
  28. SAULT – Something’s in the air
  29. Baby Charles – I bet you look good on the dancefloor (Arctic Monkeys cover)
  30. The Comet is Coming – Final eclipse
  31. Live Slug Reaction – Frick Salt
  32. Arjuna Oakes – No joke
  33. Jane Weaver – H>A>K
  34. SUUNS – Bambi
  35. Tame Impala – Let it happen (Soulwax remix)
