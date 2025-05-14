AdLib: 2025-05-14

- The Moon Mountaineer – Flock
- Ben LaMar Gay – Uvas
- Bitchin Bajas – Amorpha
- Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp – Lost and found
- Sui Zhen – Dear Teri
- Floatie – Shiny
- Snowy Band – Weeks and months
- Tender Trap – Ampersand
- Real Estate – All the same
- Sofia Menguita – Still
- Sigur Ros – Svefn-g-engalr
- CAN – Mary, Mary so contrary
- War Room – Bossa 2
- Steely Dan – Pretzel Logic
- Bon Scott & Fraternity – Summerville
- The Beatles – Getting better
- The Dainty Morsels – It tastes of iron
- Contract Love – White rabbit
- Platonic Sex – Impress you
- Oscar the Wild – Big think
- cruush – Don’t you forget about me (Simple Mind’s cover)
- Rhys Chattam – Part 2
- Interpol – The lighthouse
- Chelsea Wolfe – 16 psyche
- Night Rites – Den
- Swans – Lunacy
- Yomi Ship – The Izoku
- The Mars Volta – ake The Veil Cerpin Taxt
- Sparkspitter – Magnapinna | Ataxidermia
- Sigur Ros – Festival
Reader's opinions