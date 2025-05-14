AdLib: 2025-05-14

Written by on May 14, 2025

  1. The Moon Mountaineer – Flock
  2. Ben LaMar Gay – Uvas
  3. Bitchin Bajas – Amorpha
  4. Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp – Lost and found
  5. Sui Zhen – Dear Teri
  6. Floatie – Shiny
  7. Snowy Band – Weeks and months
  8. Tender Trap – Ampersand
  9. Real Estate – All the same
  10. Sofia Menguita – Still
  11. Sigur Ros – Svefn-g-engalr
  12. CAN – Mary, Mary so contrary
  13. War Room – Bossa 2
  14. Steely Dan – Pretzel Logic
  15. Bon Scott & Fraternity – Summerville
  16. The Beatles – Getting better
  17. The Dainty Morsels – It tastes of iron
  18. Contract Love – White rabbit
  19. Platonic Sex – Impress you
  20. Oscar the Wild – Big think
  21. cruush – Don’t you forget about me (Simple Mind’s cover)
  22. Rhys Chattam – Part 2
  23. Interpol – The lighthouse
  24. Chelsea Wolfe – 16 psyche
  25. Night Rites – Den
  26. Swans – Lunacy
  27. Yomi Ship – The Izoku
  28. The Mars Volta – ake The Veil Cerpin Taxt
  29. Sparkspitter – Magnapinna | Ataxidermia
  30. Sigur Ros – Festival
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

PS I Love You: 2025-05-14

Current track

Title

Artist