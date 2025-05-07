AdLib: 2025-05-07

Written by on May 7, 2025

  1. Sigur Ros – Syndir Guos (Opinberun Frelsarans)
  2. Emma Ruth Rundle – Light Song
  3. Black Country, New Road – Bread Song
  4. Lilly Appelt – Luna + Sol
  5. PJ Harvey (feat. Thom Yorke) – The mess we’re in
  6. Ruby Gill – Some Kind of Control
  7. Nilüfer Yanya – Call it love
  8. Emily Wurramara – Lady Blues
  9. Julia Jacklin – Love, Try Not To Let Go
  10. Elvis Costello – Waiting for the end of the world
  11. David Bowie – Boys keep swinging
  12. Full Flower Moon Band – Meet ya
  13. The Master’s Apprentices – Turn up your radio
  14. Cream – Politician
  15. The Beatles – Yer Blues
  16. The Stooges – No fun
  17. New York Dolls – Looking for a kiss
  18. Kim Salmon – Hell In A Handbasket
  19. White Fence – Paranoid bait
  20. Being dead – Firefighters
  21. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Pish
  22. R.E.M. – Radio free Europe
  23. The pains of being pure at heart – Come Saturday
  24. The Tender Trap – Do you want a boyfriend
  25. Best Coast – Boyfriend
  26. Goon Sax – Boyfriend
  27. Architecture in Helsinki – Heart it races
  28. Slowmango – ACE
  29. Babe Rainbow – What Is Ashwagandha
  30. Arcade Fire – Flashbulb eyes
  31. Formidable Vegetable – Buy nothing
  32. Stereolab – Brakhage
  33. Skeleten – These people
  34. Portishead – Pedestal
  35. A.S.O. – Go on
  36. Everything But The Girl – Before Today
  37. Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
  38. Sebastian (feat. Mayer Hawthorne) – Love in motion
  39. Inkswel (feat. Andrew Ashong) – Fallin (Eachother)
  40. Primal Scream (feat. Denise Johnson) – Don’t fight it, feel it (radio edit)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

PS I Love You: 2025-05-07

Current track

Title

Artist