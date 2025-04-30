AdLib: 2025-04-30

Written by on April 30, 2025

  1. Day For Caroline – I can see
  2. Grizzly Bear – Knife
  3. Elliot Smith – Somebody that I used to know
  4. Georgia Oatley – 7ying down
  5. Shabaka (feat. Floating Points and Laraajii) – I’ll do whatever you want
  6. Bitchin Bajas – Angels and demons at play
  7. Atlas Sound (feat. Laetitia Sadier) – Quick canal
  8. Celebration – Don’t stop dreaming
  9. The Jesus & Mary Chain – Darklands
  10. Cosmic Thoughts – Test dream
  11. Aunt Cynthia’s Cabin – Which one is the jellyfish
  12. ORB – Hazlewart
  13. The Beatles – I want you (she’s so heavy)
  14. The King of Luxembourg – Valleri
  15. Beulah – If we can land a man on the moon, surely I can win your heart
  16. Architecture in Helsinki – Frenchy, I’m faking
  17. Dana and Alden (feat. Cynia Khan) – Ice cream song
  18. Zela Margossian Quintet – Ceasefire
  19. Live Slug Reaction – Lavender Town
  20. BADBADNOTGOOD – Hedron
  21. Giovanni Clemente – Centuries
  22. Miles Davis Quintet – Nefertiti
  23. Angelo Badalamenti (feat. David Bowie) – A foggy London town
  24. Django Rowe – Fog
  25. Tell Mama – Sundrenched
  26. Alexander Flood – Cinnamon and clove
  27. Erin Buku (feat. Jus) – Where the water used 2 run
  28. Stevie Wonder – Superstition
  29. King of Spain – Ferrol
  30. Alexander Flood – Ginealach
