AdLib: 2025-04-30

- Day For Caroline – I can see
- Grizzly Bear – Knife
- Elliot Smith – Somebody that I used to know
- Georgia Oatley – 7ying down
- Shabaka (feat. Floating Points and Laraajii) – I’ll do whatever you want
- Bitchin Bajas – Angels and demons at play
- Atlas Sound (feat. Laetitia Sadier) – Quick canal
- Celebration – Don’t stop dreaming
- The Jesus & Mary Chain – Darklands
- Cosmic Thoughts – Test dream
- Aunt Cynthia’s Cabin – Which one is the jellyfish
- ORB – Hazlewart
- The Beatles – I want you (she’s so heavy)
- The King of Luxembourg – Valleri
- Beulah – If we can land a man on the moon, surely I can win your heart
- Architecture in Helsinki – Frenchy, I’m faking
- Dana and Alden (feat. Cynia Khan) – Ice cream song
- Zela Margossian Quintet – Ceasefire
- Live Slug Reaction – Lavender Town
- BADBADNOTGOOD – Hedron
- Giovanni Clemente – Centuries
- Miles Davis Quintet – Nefertiti
- Angelo Badalamenti (feat. David Bowie) – A foggy London town
- Django Rowe – Fog
- Tell Mama – Sundrenched
- Alexander Flood – Cinnamon and clove
- Erin Buku (feat. Jus) – Where the water used 2 run
- Stevie Wonder – Superstition
- King of Spain – Ferrol
- Alexander Flood – Ginealach
Reader's opinions