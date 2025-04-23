AdLib: 2025-04-23

- Rhys Harmer – Reach
- Short snarl – Heat, heavy
- Folk Bitch Trio – Shivers
- Gena Rose Bruce (feat. Bill Callahan) – Deep Is The Way
- Sarah Blasko – Flame trees
- Eugene The City – Coming up for air
- Mark Fry – Mandolin man
- Babe Rainbow – Apollonia
- Sons of Zoku – Hunters
- Bananagun – Hippopotamusic
- Nice Biscuit – SOS
- The Beatles – Mother nature’s son
- The Velvet Underground & Nico – I’ll Be Your Mirror
- Slapp Happy – Blue Flower
- Morgan Delt – Some sunsick day
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Deadstick
- The Sundials – I’m down
- The Trafalgars – She’s My Girl
- Tennis – Origins
- Flyying Colours – Sun, Hail and Rain
- Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Slowdive – Slowdive
- Rhys Chattam – Pt. 2
- Interpol – The lighthouse
