AdLib: 2025-04-23

Written by on April 23, 2025

  1. Rhys Harmer – Reach
  2. Short snarl – Heat, heavy
  3. Folk Bitch Trio – Shivers
  4. Gena Rose Bruce (feat. Bill Callahan) – Deep Is The Way
  5. Sarah Blasko – Flame trees
  6. Eugene The City – Coming up for air
  7. Mark Fry – Mandolin man
  8. Babe Rainbow – Apollonia
  9. Sons of Zoku – Hunters
  10. Bananagun – Hippopotamusic
  11. Nice Biscuit – SOS
  12. The Beatles – Mother nature’s son
  13. The Velvet Underground & Nico – I’ll Be Your Mirror
  14. Slapp Happy – Blue Flower
  15. Morgan Delt – Some sunsick day
  16. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Deadstick
  17. The Sundials – I’m down
  18. The Trafalgars – She’s My Girl
  19. Tennis – Origins
  20. Flyying Colours – Sun, Hail and Rain
  21. Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
  22. The Genevieves – Adore You
  23. Slowdive – Slowdive
  24. Rhys Chattam – Pt. 2
  25. Interpol – The lighthouse
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Little Saturday Morning: 2025-04-23

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2025-04-22

Current track

Title

Artist