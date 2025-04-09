AdLib: 2025-04-09

  1. Tim Mortimer – Desire lines
  2. The Moon Mountaineer – Shoots
  3. Air – Alone in Kyoto
  4. Tenzin Choegyal – Mountain
  5. Sui Zhen – Wandering me
  6. Jeff Buckley – Twelfth of never
  7. Nancy Bates (feat. Georgia Oatley) – For your love
  8. Jess Locke – Universe
  9. Tenniscoats (feat. Tape) – Papaya
  10. Blueboy – Clear skies
  11. Stella – Adagio
  12. Aztec Camera – Walk out to winter
  13. Nick Drake – Hazey Jane I
  14. Ellen Mcllwaine – All to you
  15. Pink Floyd – Wots…uh the deal
  16. The Beatles – Here comes the sun [Take 9]
  17. Rodrigo y Gabriela – Symphony 25 in G minor (First movement) – Mozart cover
  18. Druid Fluids – Then, now, again and again
  19. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Found God In A Tomato
  20. Novella – Something must change
  21. Night Rites – Back to the sea
  22. Desert Eyes – Storm
  23. Rodrigo y Gabriela – 11:11
  24. Rodrigo y Gabriela – Gabriela (solo)
  25. Rodrigo y Gabriela – Tamacun
  26. Rodrigo y Gabriela – Terracentric
  27. Psychic Temple (feat. Cherry Glazer) – Let me comb your hair
  28. Alabama Shakes – Shoegaze
  29. Angel Olsen – Shut up and kiss me
  30. Girl and girl – Okay
  31. Glide – Spin Doctor
  32. Radiohead – Blackstar
  33. Mass Wisteria – Same old
  34. Glide – Dream of Sammy
