AdLib: 2025-04-02

  1. Cat Power – In this hole
  2. Sofia Menguita – Everyone I’ve ever loved
  3. Alana Jagt – Imagining life
  4. Short Snarl – Above the knee
  5. Maisie B. – Nothing but the sun
  6. Jachin Mee – Rocks
  7. Nick Hollow – (mumbles)
  8. Aaron Thomas – Made of wood
  9. Palm Springs – Hollywood failure
  10. William Jack – That’s Dallas
  11. Rodrigo y Gabriela – Echoes (Pink Floyd cover)
  12. My Morning Jacket – Lowdown
  13. Olivia Tremor Control – MYC-25
  14. The Kinks – Apeman
  15. Belle and Sebastian – Me and the major
  16. Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, Jesse Paris Smith – Heart Sutra Song – Gone Beyond
  17. The Beatles – Within you without you
  18. Tenzin Choegyal – Snowflower
  19. Tenzin Choegyal and Philip Glass – Heartstrings
  20. Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra (feat. Tenzin Choegyal) – Lotus, so beautiful
  21. Tenzin Choegyal – Dawn
  22. Black Country New Road – For the cold country
  23. Tortoise – Oganesson
  24. Sparkspitter – Portugese Man of War
  25. Kiasmos – Told
  26. Alexander Flood – Life Is A Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O)
