AdLib: 2025-04-02

- Cat Power – In this hole
- Sofia Menguita – Everyone I’ve ever loved
- Alana Jagt – Imagining life
- Short Snarl – Above the knee
- Maisie B. – Nothing but the sun
- Jachin Mee – Rocks
- Nick Hollow – (mumbles)
- Aaron Thomas – Made of wood
- Palm Springs – Hollywood failure
- William Jack – That’s Dallas
- Rodrigo y Gabriela – Echoes (Pink Floyd cover)
- My Morning Jacket – Lowdown
- Olivia Tremor Control – MYC-25
- The Kinks – Apeman
- Belle and Sebastian – Me and the major
- Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, Jesse Paris Smith – Heart Sutra Song – Gone Beyond
- The Beatles – Within you without you
- Tenzin Choegyal – Snowflower
- Tenzin Choegyal and Philip Glass – Heartstrings
- Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra (feat. Tenzin Choegyal) – Lotus, so beautiful
- Tenzin Choegyal – Dawn
- Black Country New Road – For the cold country
- Tortoise – Oganesson
- Sparkspitter – Portugese Man of War
- Kiasmos – Told
- Alexander Flood – Life Is A Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O)
