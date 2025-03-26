AdLib: 2025-03-26

- Jim O’Rourke – There’s hell in hello but more in goodbye
- Georgia Oatley – Roaded eroded
- Tenzin Choegyal – Mountain
- Low – Coattails
- Acopia – Intentions
- Pikelet – Pressure cooker
- moony – (oh my god, it’s way too heavy)
- Spiritualized – Stay with me
- Men I trust – I come with mud
- DJAWBREAKER – When they tell me they’re in love
- Little Birdy – I should of known
- Deerhunter – Desire lines
- Grizzly Bear – Two weeks
- The Beatles – Good day sunshine
- The Murlocs – Happy face
- Wireheads – Glass jaw
- Tracy Bryant – Hey Spaceman
- The Frowning Clouds – Shoe suede blues
- The Everywheres – Laughlines
- Glyders – Golden Hour
- The Bug Club – My Baby Loves Rock & Roll Music
- ALVILDA – Angoisse
- The Pains of Being Pure at Heart – Adult friction
- Alvvays – Archie, marry me
- Battlehounds – Night crawl
- The Mess Hall – Keep walking
- The White Stripes – Icky thump
- Bellavista – River of lust
- This Will Destroy You – The world is our ___
- Junk Harmony – From April to June
- The Cure – Lullaby
- War Room – The top floor
- Alabama Shakes – Don’t wanna fight
- CAKE – I will survive
- Thundercat – Them changes
- Roy Ayers – Change Up the Groove
- Dr Lonnie Smith – Move your hand
- King of Spain – Ferrol
