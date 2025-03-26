AdLib: 2025-03-26

  1. Jim O’Rourke – There’s hell in hello but more in goodbye
  2. Georgia Oatley – Roaded eroded
  3. Tenzin Choegyal – Mountain
  4. Low – Coattails
  5. Acopia – Intentions
  6. Pikelet – Pressure cooker
  7. moony – (oh my god, it’s way too heavy)
  8. Spiritualized – Stay with me
  9. Men I trust – I come with mud
  10. DJAWBREAKER – When they tell me they’re in love
  11. Little Birdy – I should of known
  12. Deerhunter – Desire lines
  13. Grizzly Bear – Two weeks
  14. The Beatles – Good day sunshine
  15. The Murlocs – Happy face
  16. Wireheads – Glass jaw
  17. Tracy Bryant – Hey Spaceman
  18. The Frowning Clouds – Shoe suede blues
  19. The Everywheres – Laughlines
  20. Glyders – Golden Hour
  21. The Bug Club – My Baby Loves Rock & Roll Music
  22. ALVILDA – Angoisse
  23. The Pains of Being Pure at Heart – Adult friction
  24. Alvvays – Archie, marry me
  25. Battlehounds – Night crawl
  26. The Mess Hall – Keep walking
  27. The White Stripes – Icky thump
  28. Bellavista – River of lust
  29. This Will Destroy You – The world is our ___
  30. Junk Harmony – From April to June
  31. The Cure – Lullaby
  32. War Room – The top floor
  33. Alabama Shakes – Don’t wanna fight
  34. CAKE – I will survive
  35. Thundercat – Them changes
  36. Roy Ayers – Change Up the Groove
  37. Dr Lonnie Smith – Move your hand
  38. King of Spain – Ferrol
