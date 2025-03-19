AdLib: 2025-03-19

Written by on March 19, 2025

  1. These New Puritans (feat. Caroline Polacheck) – Industrial love song
  2. Uhlman, Johnson, Wilkes – Arpy
  3. The Moon Mountaineer – Sea of senses
  4. Shabaka (feat, Moses Sumney) – Insecurities
  5. Natural Information Society & Bitchin Bajas – Clock no clock
  6. Jim O’Rourke – Eureka
  7. Feeling of fall – The sky is yours
  8. Rodrigo y Gabriela – Stairway to heaven
  9. Felt – Crucifix heaven
  10. Beth Gibbons & Rustin Man – Mysteries
  11. Jessica Pratt – Better hate
  12. The Easybeats – Pretty girl
  13. Bee Gees – Spicks and specks
  14. Possible Humans – Meredith
  15. The Dentists – Flowers around me
  16. Wireheads – Killer bee
  17. The Sea Urchins – Solace
  18. Being Dead – Van Goes
  19. Public IMage Ltd. – Poptones
  20. Radio Free Alice – Empty words
  21. Fontaines D.C. – Boys in the better land (live)
  22. Slint – New Dave (tweethan mix)
  23. Minutemen – Theatre is the life of you
  24. Fugazi – No surprise
  25. PJ Harvey – Man size
  26. Swimsuit – Sailing ships
  27. Teenage Fanclub – Like a virgin
  28. Jim O’Rourke (feat. Thurston Moore) – Always something there to remind me
  29. Grace Cummings – Praise you
  30. The Tullamarines – Running on empty
  31. The Sundials – Finally free
  32. Rita Lee – Esse tal de Roque Enrow
  33. Dawn Penn – You don’t love me (No no no) – extended mix
  34. Massive Attack – Five man army
  35. Skeleten – Bodys chorus
  36. The Dainty Morsels – Little miss green
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Reverb: 2025-03-19

Previous post

PS I Love You: 2025-03-19

Current track

Title

Artist