AdLib: 2025-03-19

- These New Puritans (feat. Caroline Polacheck) – Industrial love song
- Uhlman, Johnson, Wilkes – Arpy
- The Moon Mountaineer – Sea of senses
- Shabaka (feat, Moses Sumney) – Insecurities
- Natural Information Society & Bitchin Bajas – Clock no clock
- Jim O’Rourke – Eureka
- Feeling of fall – The sky is yours
- Rodrigo y Gabriela – Stairway to heaven
- Felt – Crucifix heaven
- Beth Gibbons & Rustin Man – Mysteries
- Jessica Pratt – Better hate
- The Easybeats – Pretty girl
- Bee Gees – Spicks and specks
- Possible Humans – Meredith
- The Dentists – Flowers around me
- Wireheads – Killer bee
- The Sea Urchins – Solace
- Being Dead – Van Goes
- Public IMage Ltd. – Poptones
- Radio Free Alice – Empty words
- Fontaines D.C. – Boys in the better land (live)
- Slint – New Dave (tweethan mix)
- Minutemen – Theatre is the life of you
- Fugazi – No surprise
- PJ Harvey – Man size
- Swimsuit – Sailing ships
- Teenage Fanclub – Like a virgin
- Jim O’Rourke (feat. Thurston Moore) – Always something there to remind me
- Grace Cummings – Praise you
- The Tullamarines – Running on empty
- The Sundials – Finally free
- Rita Lee – Esse tal de Roque Enrow
- Dawn Penn – You don’t love me (No no no) – extended mix
- Massive Attack – Five man army
- Skeleten – Bodys chorus
- The Dainty Morsels – Little miss green
