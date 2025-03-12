AdLib: 2025-03-12

- Love Unlimited Orchestra – Sweet Summer Suite
- David Bowie – In The Heat Of The Morning
- Blur – Tender
- Jimmy Little – Under The Milky Way
- Queen – Father To Son
- Greg Were – Wood, String & The Radio
- Straight To Video – Hot Genre
- The Saucermen – Not Of This World
- Baby Doll – Born To Lose
- The Jam – Pretty Green/Monday
- The Jam – But I’m Different NOw
- Spiderbait – Black Betty
- Thievery Corporation – Heaven’s Gonna Burn Your Eyes
- Thievery Corporation – Facing East
- Afroman – Because I Got High
- King Sunny Ade – Mo Beru Agba
- Samira Saeid – Aal Eah
- Amr Diab – Nour El Ain
- Kirsty MacColl – He’s On The Beach
- Models – Atlantic Romantic (live)
- Rose Royce – Car Wash
- Slaughtermen – God’s Not Dead
- Horrahedd – Take The Radio
- Michael Martin Murphey – Radio Land
- Not Drowning, Waving – Yes Sir, I Can Boogie
- Japan – The Experience Of Swimming
- Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
- Dainty Morsels – It Tastes Like Iron
- The Triffids – Hell Of A Summer
- Bleeding Hearts – Meek Shall Inherit The Family Estate
- Smite For Tiger – Treat You Good
