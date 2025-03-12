AdLib: 2025-03-12

Written by on March 12, 2025

  1. Love Unlimited Orchestra – Sweet Summer Suite
  2. David Bowie – In The Heat Of The Morning
  3. Blur – Tender
  4. Jimmy Little – Under The Milky Way
  5. Queen – Father To Son
  6. Greg Were – Wood, String & The Radio
  7. Straight To Video – Hot Genre
  8. The Saucermen – Not Of This World
  9. Baby Doll – Born To Lose
  10. The Jam – Pretty Green/Monday
  11. The Jam – But I’m Different NOw
  12. Spiderbait – Black Betty
  13. Thievery Corporation – Heaven’s Gonna Burn Your Eyes
  14. Thievery Corporation – Facing East
  15. Afroman – Because I Got High
  16. King Sunny Ade – Mo Beru Agba
  17. Samira Saeid – Aal Eah
  18. Amr Diab – Nour El Ain
  19. Kirsty MacColl – He’s On The Beach
  20. Models – Atlantic Romantic (live)
  21. Rose Royce – Car Wash
  22. Slaughtermen – God’s Not Dead
  23. Horrahedd – Take The Radio
  24. Michael Martin Murphey – Radio Land
  25. Not Drowning, Waving – Yes Sir, I Can Boogie
  26. Japan – The Experience Of Swimming
  27. Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
  28. Dainty Morsels – It Tastes Like Iron
  29. The Triffids – Hell Of A Summer
  30. Bleeding Hearts – Meek Shall Inherit The Family Estate
  31. Smite For Tiger – Treat You Good
