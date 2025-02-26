AdLib: 2025-02-26

February 26, 2025

  1. Watch Paint Dry – Ode (mug song)
  2. Jen Cloher – Sensory memory
  3. Ricky Albeck – It goes…
  4. Aaron Thomas – Before I met you
  5. Stuart Gray (Stu Spasm) – Rays Of The Sun
  6. Spacemen 3 – Hypnotized
  7. Pretty Lightning – Peek a boo
  8. Supergrass – St Petersburg
  9. Doves – Renegade
  10. New nausea – Bright bloody future
  11. Ed Kuepper – The way I made you feel
  12. Carla Geneve – Greg’s discount chemist
  13. Courtney Barnett – Avant gardener
  14. White Fence – Sandra (When the Earth Dies)
  15. The Beatles – Get back
  16. Spanky Wilson – Sunshine of your love
  17. T. Rex – Baby boomerang
  18. Sun Ra Arkestra – Unmask the Batman
  19. Orchestra Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp – Tout casse
  20. Hot Hot Heat – Bandages
  21. The Vines – Outtathaway
  22. West Thebarton – Stuck on you
  23. Bad// Dreems – Collapse
  24. The Fall – L.A.
  25. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  26. Nick Nuisance & The Delinquents – Grocery store
  27. Thee Oh Sees – If I had my way
  28. Platonic Sex – Devil’s advocate
  29. Alvvays – After the earthquake
  30. Methyl Ethel – Ubu
  31. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Can’t keep checking my phone
  32. Dirty Projectors – Stillness is the move
  33. Aztec Camera – All I need is everything
  34. Talking Heads – And she was
  35. Jurassic 5 (feat. Dave Matthews Band) – Work it out
  36. Connan Mockasin – I’m the man that will find you
  37. Stefan Rossi – Ooh Aah (Kiss Ya)
