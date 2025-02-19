AdLib: 2025-02-19

- The Necks – Signal
- The Moon Mountaineer – Shoots
- Bjear – I’m sorry, the fire doesn’t fall anymore
- Sofia Menguita – I’ve
- Butler, Blake and Grant – Bring an end
- Stan Hubbs – Juggernaut
- Pink Floyd – Fearless
- La Dusseldorf – La Dusseldorf
- R.M.F.C. – Harmless activity
- The Beatles – Helter Skelter
- The Bug Club – Sitting on the rings of Saturn
- State Library – Breaking off
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Suck it in
- Cate Le Bon – Love is not love
- Broadcast – Before we begin
- Destroyer (feat. River) – Bologna
- Nine Inch Nails – The becoming
- Coldwave – Ice cold
- Savages – Shut up
- Heinous crimes – How long
- Sun Ra & His Myth Science Arkestra – Angels and demons at play
- John Coltrane – My favorite things
- Explosions in the sky – Last known surroundings
- Kate Bush – Running up that hill (a deal with God)
- The B-52’s – Mesopotamia
- The Necks – Fatal
