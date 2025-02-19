AdLib: 2025-02-19

Written by on February 19, 2025

  1. The Necks – Signal
  2. The Moon Mountaineer – Shoots
  3. Bjear – I’m sorry, the fire doesn’t fall anymore
  4. Sofia Menguita – I’ve
  5. Butler, Blake and Grant – Bring an end
  6. Stan Hubbs – Juggernaut
  7. Pink Floyd – Fearless
  8. La Dusseldorf – La Dusseldorf
  9. R.M.F.C. – Harmless activity
  10. The Beatles – Helter Skelter
  11. The Bug Club – Sitting on the rings of Saturn
  12. State Library – Breaking off
  13. The Belair Lip Bombs – Suck it in
  14. Cate Le Bon – Love is not love
  15. Broadcast – Before we begin
  16. Destroyer (feat. River) – Bologna
  17. Nine Inch Nails – The becoming
  18. Coldwave – Ice cold
  19. Savages – Shut up
  20. Heinous crimes – How long
  21. Sun Ra & His Myth Science Arkestra – Angels and demons at play
  22. John Coltrane – My favorite things
  23. Explosions in the sky – Last known surroundings
  24. Kate Bush – Running up that hill (a deal with God)
  25. The B-52’s – Mesopotamia
  26. The Necks – Fatal
