AdLib: 2025-02-05

Written by on February 5, 2025

  1. Eugene The City – It’s alright
  2. Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band – Sick Old Joke
  3. Carla Geneve – Growing Pains
  4. Aaron Thomas – Your Light
  5. BADBADNOTGOOD (feat. Charlotte Wilson) – In your eye
  6. Charlotte Day Wilson – Work
  7. Alain Belaiche – Sea fluorescent
  8. Candice Hoyes & Joe Temperley – A single petal of a rose
  9. Sun Ra Arkestra – Wish upon a star
  10. Zero 7 – Likufanele
  11. Jamie Lena – Collateral damage
  12. Destroyer – Kaputt
  13. The Space Lady – Across the universe (Beatles cover)
  14. The Black Heart Death Cult – It’s getting heavy
  15. The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever
  16. The Lemonheads – Into your arms
  17. The Public Holiday – Banana
  18. Phantastic Ferniture – Fuckin’ n’ rollin’
  19. Black Country New Road – Besties
  20. Violent Femmes – Please do not go
  21. Blondie – Tide is high
  22. Pavement – Two States
  23. The Bug Club – Vegetable garden
  24. Vampire Weekend – Mansard roof
  25. The Bees – A minha menina (Os Mutantes cover)
  26. Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks – Dancer girl
  27. New Order – Temptation
  28. The B-52’s – Good stuff
  29. Beck – Nicotine and gravy
  30. LCD Soundsystem – Daft Punk is playing in my house
  31. Happy Mondays (mixed by Paul Oakenfold and Andy Wetherall) – Hallellujah (Club Mix)
  32. Inkswel & LYMA – The strength
  33. Corto alto – Hello
  34. Gratts (feat. Nathan Haines & Mr Beale) – Sun circle (original version)
