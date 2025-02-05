AdLib: 2025-02-05

- Eugene The City – It’s alright
- Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band – Sick Old Joke
- Carla Geneve – Growing Pains
- Aaron Thomas – Your Light
- BADBADNOTGOOD (feat. Charlotte Wilson) – In your eye
- Charlotte Day Wilson – Work
- Alain Belaiche – Sea fluorescent
- Candice Hoyes & Joe Temperley – A single petal of a rose
- Sun Ra Arkestra – Wish upon a star
- Zero 7 – Likufanele
- Jamie Lena – Collateral damage
- Destroyer – Kaputt
- The Space Lady – Across the universe (Beatles cover)
- The Black Heart Death Cult – It’s getting heavy
- The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever
- The Lemonheads – Into your arms
- The Public Holiday – Banana
- Phantastic Ferniture – Fuckin’ n’ rollin’
- Black Country New Road – Besties
- Violent Femmes – Please do not go
- Blondie – Tide is high
- Pavement – Two States
- The Bug Club – Vegetable garden
- Vampire Weekend – Mansard roof
- The Bees – A minha menina (Os Mutantes cover)
- Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks – Dancer girl
- New Order – Temptation
- The B-52’s – Good stuff
- Beck – Nicotine and gravy
- LCD Soundsystem – Daft Punk is playing in my house
- Happy Mondays (mixed by Paul Oakenfold and Andy Wetherall) – Hallellujah (Club Mix)
- Inkswel & LYMA – The strength
- Corto alto – Hello
- Gratts (feat. Nathan Haines & Mr Beale) – Sun circle (original version)
Reader's opinions